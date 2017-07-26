Tired of Lyfting home after a night out, only to realize that you’re hungry and the fridge is empty? Lyft is here for you. The ridesharing company has partnered with Taco Bell on a new feature: Taco Mode. Since any occasion can be improved by adding a taco (or several), Lyft passengers in a specified section of Orange County will soon be able to use this in-app option to ask the driver to swing by Taco Bell for a free Doritos Locos Taco on the way to wherever they are going.

Although the new service is basically about feeding tacos to drunk people, Lyft describes it in loftier terms, saying, “This extraordinary partnership infuses the culinary world into the ride-sharing cultural movement, making a late-night run for tacos more convenient—and fun —than ever.” The announcement doesn’t specify how much Taco Mode will cost in the future, but the ability to stop for a taco on your Lyft home does sound priceless.

Lyft passengers in a “tight region” around the Taco Bell in Newport Beach can try out Taco Mode this Thursday through Sunday, July 27-30, and again next weekend, August 3-6, between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Lyft expects to make Taco Mode available nationwide in 2018, and the company’s announcement specifies that drivers are not required to participate.

