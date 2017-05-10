Everything is insane.

INSANE.

That whole “keep calm and carry on” thing is much easier said than done. How are we supposed to get through the day without laughing, screaming, or crying?

K-Town’s Bia Coffee (3907 W. 6th Street) has an all-natural remedy. It’s serving a tasty and photogenic lavender latte, the latest in coffee trends. For thousands of years, lavender has been used for its calming properties. It’s believed to reduce stress, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Lavender’s health benefits counteract the negative effects of coffee. So you get the alertness and focus of the caffeine without all the exhausting jittery anxiousness.

Bia makes its lavender coffee by adding all-natural lavender syrup, which is created in-house and takes three days to complete. They also add a beautiful garnish of edible lavender. Although we don’t recommend actually eating the garnish (straight lavender is very potent), it adds a lovely floral aromatic element. The lavender creates a nice balance between the light nutty, floral notes and the mild coffee flavor.

Bia has another floral coffee on the menu. The rose latte is made with its in-house rose syrup and garnished with a bright red rose petal. They also have a selection of tea, Italian sodas, other iced beverages, and desserts with floral and herbal infusions, all with similar calming benefits.