Langer’s Deli opened for business on June 17, 1947, and this Saturday the Los Angeles institution celebrates its 70th anniversary with a special deal. Saturday only, everything on the menu will be half-price for customers eating in a booth or at the counter. (To-go, curb service, catering, and delivery orders will be regular price.) While the deli remains in its historic location at the corner of 7th Street and South Alvarado, it was able to expand from its original 12 seats as adjoining space became available. It now seats 135.

Langer’s extensive menu includes a variety of specialty sandwiches and diner food, but the most popular offering is the #19, a massive hot pastrami sandwich with house-made cole slaw, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on double-baked rye bread. Over time, the deli has served more than six million pounds of pastrami, according to Langer’s.

A post shared by Langer’s Delicatessen (@langersdeli) on May 9, 2017 at 6:00am PDT

“We wanted to do something to tell our customers ‘thank you’ for supporting us all these years. It’s our way of telling everyone how much we appreciate their business,” Norm Langer, the owner of Langer’s, said in a statement. Langer is the son of the deli’s founders, Al and Jean Langer.

The deli is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. It is located at 704 S. Alvarado St., across the street from MacArthur Park, and one block from the Westlake/MacArthur Park stop on the red line.

