The LA Taco Festival Is Your Chance to Inhale an Insane Amount of Tacos for a Good Cause

Proceeds from the event will help homeless youth

Saturday, August 26, the L.A. Taco Festival returns to Grand Park, and as the name suggests, the event is a celebration of L.A’s favorite food. This year’s event is sponsored by La Barca Grill and Cantina, and it will feature more than 30 vendors, including Epic Tacos, Kogi BBQ, Monster Taco Truck, Pink Taco, Sabores de Mexico, Up N Smoke Tacos and Salsas, and plenty of others.

As you eat tasty foods wrapped in folded tortillas and listen to live music from local bands, you can feel good about yourself. Just by being there, you’re helping to make the city a better place. The annual festival is organized by Jovenes, Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Boyle Heights, and all proceeds from the event go to support their work. Jovenes provides stable housing and support services for homeless youth.

Not in the mood to drive downtown? Take the Metro right there. The red and purple lines both stop at Grand Park. The L.A. Taco Festival runs from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free.