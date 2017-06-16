Such as: where is L.A. Beer Week?

This Saturday 90 independent craft breweries will gather at Los Angeles Center Studios in DTLA (450 S. Bixel Street) for a summer festival focused entirely on independent craft beer. The L.A. Beer Week Kickoff Festival is, as the name suggests, the first official event of L.A. Beer Week. General admission tickets ($50) offer access from 1-4 p.m., while VIP tickets ($70) allow entry at noon. Dozens of beer-related events will follow between June 17 and 25.

A post shared by LA Beer Week (@labeerweek) on Jun 4, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

L.A. Beer Week, now in its ninth year, is hosted by the Los Angeles County Brewers Guild, a nonprofit organization that works to promote local craft breweries and encourage the growth of beer culture in Los Angeles. The guild’s work includes a community engagement component, and you’ll have plenty of chances to engage with the craft beer community this week.

Some highlights below.

Sunday, June 18: Father’s Day Food Truck and Music Festival

Angel City Brewery and Public House (216 South Alameda Street), noon–6 p.m. Honor your dad with an afternoon at Angel City, and food from Brewwings, Market Burgers, and Kai Kai Dumplings. Live music starts at 2 p.m.

Monday, June 19: The Sunset Blvd. Sour Beer Crawl

Meet at Sunset Beer Company (1498 Sunset Boulevard) at 6:30 p.m. Join an expert tour guide on a guided beer crawl that visits four locations in Echo Park. A $5 ticket gets you beer specials at each stop, as well as access to a VIP happy hour at Mohawk Bend.

Tuesday, June 20: Eagle Rock Brewery’s Battle of the Bands

The Hi Hat (5043 York Boulevard), 6 p.m. This isn’t just any battle of the bands—each band in competition is made up of employees from a particular brewery or bar performing covers of their choice. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Wednesday, June 21: Beer Trivia Night

Iron Triangle Brewing (1581 Industrial Street), 7:30–10:00 p.m. Test your knowledge of all things beer. Questions cover everything from beer pop culture trivia to the brewing process. Prizes will be awarded every few rounds, with a grand prize for the first place winner.

Thursday, June 22: LA Beer Hop’s DTLA Brewery FREE RIDE

Various breweries, 6–10 p.m. Thursday night, hop on and off a free LA Beer Hop shuttle bus to travel between six DTLA breweries—Indie Brewing Company, Angel City Brewery, Boomtown Brewery, Arts District Brewing Co., Iron Triangle Brewing DTLA, and Dry River Brewing Company.

A post shared by LA Beer Week (@labeerweek) on Jun 11, 2016 at 10:23am PDT

Friday, June 23: BFE Fest

Wolf Creek Brewery (25108 Rye Canyon Loop, Santa Clarita), 7–10 p.m. The third annual BFE Fest, a celebration of independent breweries, will feature 25 breweries as well as live music and food trucks. General admission tickets are $15. VIP tickets ($40) allow entry at 6 p.m. and include a souvenir glass.

Saturday, June 24: Beer Camp on Tour

Queen Mary Events Park (1126 Queens Highway, Long Beach), 1–5 p.m. America’s largest craft beer festival features hundreds of beers to try, food vendors, and live entertainment. General admission tickets are $55, or you can pay $75 for early access to enter at noon. All tickets include a commemorative taster.

Sunday, June 25: Beer and Donut Pairing with Donut Friend

Craft Beer Cellar Eagle Rock (1353 Colorado Boulevard), 2–4 p.m. This event is your chance to experience a flight of mini-donuts from Highland Park’s Donut Friend paired with a flight of four-ounce craft beers that complement the flavor of the donut. Tickets are $15.

