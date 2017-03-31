How L.A.’s Young Professionals Work Hard— and Breakfast Harder

For one young crew of early(ish) risers, breakfast is serious business

Chris Reinacher has the power breakfast down to a science. A self-described actor/writer/producer/internet thug, Reinacher assesses his morning dining experiences according to an exacting matrix he’s devised.

“It’s a combination of atmosphere, deliciousness, ease of access, chemistry among the group, and juice power,” he says. That last bit is code for “how good are the Bloody Marys and coffees?”

Today’s 10 a.m. gathering with his regular posse is maxing out on every level. The setting is Café Midi on La Brea, a French bistro hidden in a home-goods store. The flavors are remarkably tasty despite the menu that contains “pictures of food like at Applebee’s,” he says. The chemistry is what’s sealing it.

Reinacher and his tablemates are rocking the power breakfast in a way that stands apart from the old showbiz noshers at Nate ’n Al. First of all, Reinacher is the alter kocker, at 29. His friend Zach Kornfeld, 26, is one of the Try Guys on BuzzFeed. (Never heard of him? Ask a 15-year-old. His videos get 100 million views.) Faye Orlove, 26, runs Junior High, the hypercool community-arts space in Hollywood. Her boutique is pink, though she’s rethinking it after the color went mainstream during the Women’s March. Writer Layla Halabian, 27, covers bands for Vice and LAist. Lending comic relief is 27-year-old Quinta Brunson—or @quintab, as she’s known to nearly 750,000 followers on Instagram. She writes, produces, and stars in funny BuzzFeed films, including the YouTube series Broke, which landed her on billboards last fall. “My mom was finally like, ‘Oh, you do something real,’ ” she says as she forks a waffle.

When you can rule the universe from your phone, it makes sense to cut out for eggs and croissants to stay connected IRL. Kornfeld, Orlove, and Halabian met as undergrads at Emerson College. Reinacher was Kornfeld’s first BuzzFeed boss. Now they all keep one another in check as their careers explode.

“Zach was always a huge nerd, so the Zen beads are jarring,” Orlove says, pointing to Zach’s new bracelet, a gift from his girlfriend. “He’s still the most neurotic person I know.” Kornfeld, meanwhile, arches an eyebrow at the faux-leopard coat Halabian is wearing. “Hey, I hunted it in Iran,” she says.

The breakfast spots change regularly, and each has its own mojo. One might see Ryan Gosling or Jon Hamm at Little Dom’s. Tart restaurant at the Farmer’s Daughter hotel takes 50 percent off your bill if you jump in the pool fully clothed (Kornfeld’s done it). The matrix-topper for Reinacher happened at Cecconi’s. “One big table had a bridal shower with a girl wearing a tiara,” he says. “There were Old Hollywood types and some L.A. jacks hanging out. The food and drinks were fantastic. Then Ellen DeGeneres walks in with her crew. I’m like, ‘Game over.’ That’s the hardest I’ve ever breakfasted.”