Last year Smorgasburg LA’s National Ice Cream Day event attracted a record 12,000 people. Since it was such a success, they have decided to do it again, and again, and again. This year an assortment of ice-cold desserts will be available every Sunday from this one through Labor Day weekend.

Courtesy of Smorgasburg LA

Some of the frozen delicacies you’ll find in the Ice Cream Alley section of Smorgasburg LA include Wanderlust Creamery’s artisanal ice cream in flavors inspired by exotic destinations, Donut Friend’s donut ice cream sandwiches, Bumblecrumpets’ macaron ice cream sandwiches, and Paloma’s Paletas’s new sorbet sundaes. The alley will also feature a rotating crew of popup vendors such as local favorites Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Nancy’s Fancy, Salt & Straw, Smitten Ice Cream, Sweet Rose Creamery, and the Tidbit Truck’s rose-shaped gelato. Ice Cream Alley opens this Sunday, July 16, making it the perfect place to celebrate National Ice Cream Day.

Smorgasburg LA is a free open-air market known for its innovative food vendors. It runs on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the five-acre site of the Alameda Produce Market (S. Alameda and Bay St). Free two-hour parking is available at ROW DTLA (785 Bay St.)

