Here’s Where to Find Great Matcha Drinks and Desserts in L.A.

Golden Latte
This New York import offers a slew of iced and hot bevvies mixed with matcha. Our favorite is the subtly sweet Golden version that also stars turmeric, ginger, and black pepper.
Matcha Napoleon
Organic ceremonial-grade matcha is whipped into a cream and dolloped between
three layers of flaky pastry. Try the matcha buns, cakes, and ice cream, too.
Matcha Doughnut
In a Silver Lake strip mall, fluffy vegan doughnuts come topped with funky seasonal glazes, including a shiny emerald drizzle made with organic matcha.
Hojicha Soft Serve
At the end of a sake-soaked meal, the Echo Park newcomer offers a heady ice cream swirl infused with matcha’s nuttier cousin, hojicha, or roasted green tea
