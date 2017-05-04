Here’s Where to Find Great Matcha Drinks and Desserts in L.A.

You can never have too much

Golden Latte

MatchaBar

A post shared by MatchaBar (@matchabar) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT



This New York import offers a slew of iced and hot bevvies mixed with matcha. Our favorite is the subtly sweet Golden version that also stars turmeric, ginger, and black pepper.

Matcha Napoleon

Midori Matcha

A post shared by Midori Matcha (@midorimatcha) on Mar 5, 2017 at 7:27pm PST



Organic ceremonial-grade matcha is whipped into a cream and dolloped between

three layers of flaky pastry. Try the matcha buns, cakes, and ice cream, too.

Matcha Doughnut

Donut Farm

A post shared by Donut Farm Oakland (@donutfarmoakland) on Oct 26, 2016 at 12:34pm PDT

In a Silver Lake strip mall, fluffy vegan doughnuts come topped with funky seasonal glazes, including a shiny emerald drizzle made with organic matcha.

Hojicha Soft Serve

Tsubaki

A post shared by Tsubaki (@tsubakila) on Jan 14, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

At the end of a sake-soaked meal, the Echo Park newcomer offers a heady ice cream swirl infused with matcha’s nuttier cousin, hojicha, or roasted green tea