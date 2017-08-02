Too often the pizza customized for those of us who must avoid gluten has a bland cracker crust that would put any pie aficionado off pizza for life. Not the version at Settebello, where the crust—made with flour from one of Italy’s top suppliers—is a Neapolitan-like offering that manages to maintain the qualities of its traditional sibling: chewy, almost wet in the center, with a bit of char on the blistered crust. Nonna would approve.

FROM Best of LA 2017: 92 of Our Favorite Things to Eat, Do, and Buy Right Now