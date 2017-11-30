Your Favorite Goth Soft Serve is Handing Out Free Cones

Chrome sprinkles are happening

Take a look at your manicure right now. If it’s looking ragged, you’re going to want to get that fixed up ASAP, because those fingers are about to be the star of your best-ever holding-up-the-ice-cream-cone Instagram.

Little Damage is offering a custom version of their signature all-black-everything soft serve, topped with limited-edition chrome sprinkles. Chrome sprinkles, people. And best of all, it’s totally free.

The free ice cream will be dished out at Little Damage’s popular shop from 5 p.m. to midnight tonight. Presented as a collab with the Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition SUV which is being unveiled at the L.A. Auto Show, the charcoal ice cream comes in a seasonal chocolate-cardamom flavor.

If you miss out on tonight’s free cone frenzy, you’ll be able to stop by Little Damage to taste the special-edition flavor through December 10 (but it’ll cost you $7.00).

