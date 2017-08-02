The Salt & Straw in This Lucky Neighborhood Is Giving Out Free Ice Cream on Friday

They know how to make a good impression

Salt & Straw is an artisanal ice cream shop based in Portland, but they seem pretty fond of Los Angeles, too. There are now more Salt & Straw shops in L.A. than there are in Oregon. In addition to their locations in Larchmont, the Arts District, Studio City, and Venice, they opened a scoop shop in West Hollywood in February.

Now that they’ve had a chance to settle into their new location, Salt & Straw West Hollywood (8949 Santa Monica Blvd) is celebrating by giving out free ice cream. That deserves to be repeated, with more emphasis: FREE ICE CREAM! It’s happening all day Friday, August 4, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

If you aren’t familiar with Salt & Straw, they use locally-sourced ingredients in their ice cream, and flavors vary seasonally. The current list of flavors available in L.A. include Strawberry Cilantro Lime Cheesecake, Meyer Lemon Buttermilk with Blueberries, and Raspberry Limoncello Sorbet.

If you can’t make it to the free ice cream event, console yourself with the knowledge that the West Hollywood shop holds a happy hour from 9-11 p.m. every night where customers can upgrade to a waffle cone for free. On Friday nights (including this Friday), there’s also live music.

