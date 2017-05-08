Tuesday, May 9, from 4-8 p.m., it’s Free Cone Day at Häagen-Dazs, and this year the company is serving up some knowledge along with all those free scoops. Häagen-Dazs is using Free Cone Day to draw attention to the honey bee population. As the Free Cone Day website explains, ice cream wouldn’t be nearly as good without bees: “Not only do bees help pollinate over one-third of the world’s crops, they also help in the creation of one third of our most beloved flavors like strawberry, rocky road, mango, and even our classic vanilla.”

The company launched its Häagen-Dazs Loves Honey Bees program in 2008, and has donated over a million dollars to pollinator research and education. What can ice cream lovers do to make a difference? Häagen-Dazs recommends planting native wildflowers, shrubs, and trees to attract bees, and protecting the habitats where bees already live. To learn more about the pollinators that make your ice cream possible, check out the website, and celebrate all the bees’ hard work with a free scoop on Tuesday. There’s even a special Snapchat geo-filter to play with as you wait in line.

Häagen-Dazs has shops at The Grove, The Americana at Brand, Burbank Town Center, and Disneyland.

RELATED: Rolled Ice Cream Has Arrived in K-Town