Eat Drink Vegan Is Saturday, Because Big Meat Has Dominated Memorial Day Weekend for Far Too Long

Includes unlimited pours of beer, wine, and cider

Drinking, Food Comments

The seventh annual Eat Drink Vegan is the beer and food fest that we can all get excited for, both vegans and non-vegans alike. This Saturday May 27 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena more than 100 food vendors will be serving up vegan food good enough to flip a non-vegan. To wash it down, there will be unlimited pours of beer, wine, cider, kombucha, cold brew, craft sodas, and tea.

You can purchase tickets here. General admission is $60, and entry is at 2 p.m. VIP tickets are $120 and will get you early entrance at noon and access to a shaded VIP lounge area, which has some exclusive pours and food vendors. Last pour is 7:30 p.m.

  • stewart lands

    The entire point of veganism is to reduce human exploitation of animals. Such exploitation exists when animals are used as food, clothing, entertainment, etc. Most people recognize this, even if they disagree on the merit of reduction. What many people ignore (and this include the vast majority of those self-identifying as vegans) is that the elimination of wild lands in order to grow food is another form of exploitation. Converting wild lands to exotic mono-cultures that serve no species besides man results in the destruction of all major life forms on that land. Agriculture is the foremost cause of extinction and single greatest source of greenhouse gases, world-wide.

    Rationale vegans understand this, and make no claim of a “cruelty-free” existence. They understand that with every meal they take, something will die–but less than might be required under most omnivorous options. And so they select their foods carefully to avoid unnecessary destruction. If every food items results in harm, then veganism requires that one consider the cost of each relative to its value.

    So, how does one mention “vegan” and “beer” in the same breath? Does the need for beer really outweigh the value of the lives lost to produce it? If one can justify recreational alcohol, then on what basis do we criticize the man who eats beef?

