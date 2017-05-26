Eat Drink Vegan Is Saturday, Because Big Meat Has Dominated Memorial Day Weekend for Far Too Long

Includes unlimited pours of beer, wine, and cider

The seventh annual Eat Drink Vegan is the beer and food fest that we can all get excited for, both vegans and non-vegans alike. This Saturday May 27 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena more than 100 food vendors will be serving up vegan food good enough to flip a non-vegan. To wash it down, there will be unlimited pours of beer, wine, cider, kombucha, cold brew, craft sodas, and tea.

A post shared by Eat Drink Vegan (@eatdrinkvegan) on May 19, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

You can purchase tickets here. General admission is $60, and entry is at 2 p.m. VIP tickets are $120 and will get you early entrance at noon and access to a shaded VIP lounge area, which has some exclusive pours and food vendors. Last pour is 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: This Sandwich Will Completely Change How You Feel About Vegan Food