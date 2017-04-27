On June 17 the ultimate dessert festival, Dessert Goals, comes to Los Angeles—and tickets to this one-day celebration of all things sugary are definitely going to sell out. The founders, Liang Shi and Miraya Berke, organized their first Dessert Goals in New York City in October, and tickets sold out in under ten minutes. Over 17,000 people have expressed interest in attending the L.A. event, but only 1,500 general admission tickets are available. Each ticket provides access to the festival for a 90-minute window, and there are four time slots.

Liang describes the event as a “day of indulgence” and says, “You have 90 minutes to eat as much dessert as you can, and to document the process along the way. A big part of our events is that they’re very photogenic and very Instagram-able.”

Confirmed Dessert Goals vendors include The Ring Ding Bar and Jae NYC Eats from New York, as well as local favorites Coolhaus, AmazeBowls, Milk Jar Cookies, Honey & Butter, The Pudding Truck, and Gotta Have S’more.

Photo by Liang Shi

Is it possible to sample everything in 90 minutes? Maybe. Berke says, “A lot of people come with groups of friends—we call it your ‘dessert squad.’ That’s the best way to try as many desserts as possible, because you can decide who’s going to get what first, and then share it all.”

If you want in, mark your calendar: Dessert Goals tickets go on sale May 10 at noon PST.