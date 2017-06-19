Dessert Goals Was The Shameless Insta-Thon We All Hoped For

And it was glorious
The much-anticipated Dessert Goals, originally from New York, came to L.A. for one day only, and it was everything we hoped it would be. Tickets for the dessert festival went on sale on May 10 and sold out in less than an hour – because if we’ve learned anything from the Museum of Ice Cream, it’s that dessert plus Instagram equals a good time and ticket sales.

The festival, which took place on Saturday, June 17, and occupied an entire floor at the Cooper Design Space in DTLA, featured L.A.’s favorite and most Instagrammable desserts. Among them were Milk Jar Cookies, Coolhaus, and Honey & Butter. Also at the festival were some of New York City’s best desserts (see the Ring Dings and the Cakies below). Providing respite from the sweets was a “salt bar” with a variety of salty snacks.

Festive photo backdrops scattered throughout the space gave attendees plenty of Insta and Boomerang photo ops. There was an “Instagram garden” with various patterned canvases on green-leafy shrubbery, a piñata petting zoo, a beach backdrop, and a general explosion of color everywhere because Dessert Goals knows what it is and will not apologize for it.

OK, enough words, this is what you really want. It’s what any of us really wants.

Smoothie Bowls from Amazebowls

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

S’mores from Gotta Have S’More

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Ring Dings (artisanal Ding Dongs) from Ring Ding Bar

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Raspberry Sorbet Ice Cream from Coolhaus

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Pineapple Bun Ice Cream from Bolo

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Macarons from Honey & Butter

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Kouign-amanns Pastries from Les Madeleines Cafe

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Ice cream and cotton candy backdrop

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Free Candy from Dylan’s Candy Bar

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Cream Puffs from Heavy Cream

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Chocolate-Covered Oreos from Dine + Design Group

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Chimney Cakes from Sweet ‘n Hollow

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Cheesecake Pudding with Red Velvet Crumbs from The Pudding Truck

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Cakies (artisinal Twinkies) from JAE NYC Eats

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

 

Birthday Cake Cookie from Milk Jar

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

