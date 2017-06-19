The much-anticipated Dessert Goals, originally from New York, came to L.A. for one day only, and it was everything we hoped it would be. Tickets for the dessert festival went on sale on May 10 and sold out in less than an hour – because if we’ve learned anything from the Museum of Ice Cream, it’s that dessert plus Instagram equals a good time and ticket sales.

The festival, which took place on Saturday, June 17, and occupied an entire floor at the Cooper Design Space in DTLA, featured L.A.’s favorite and most Instagrammable desserts. Among them were Milk Jar Cookies, Coolhaus, and Honey & Butter. Also at the festival were some of New York City’s best desserts (see the Ring Dings and the Cakies below). Providing respite from the sweets was a “salt bar” with a variety of salty snacks.

Festive photo backdrops scattered throughout the space gave attendees plenty of Insta and Boomerang photo ops. There was an “Instagram garden” with various patterned canvases on green-leafy shrubbery, a piñata petting zoo, a beach backdrop, and a general explosion of color everywhere because Dessert Goals knows what it is and will not apologize for it.

OK, enough words, this is what you really want. It’s what any of us really wants.

