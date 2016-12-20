The Most Decadent Pastas to Eat This Very Moment
Sometimes a carb is all you need to feel less alone in this crazy world
Osteria Mozza
Hancock Park
Surprise to no one, a huge pillowy puff of ricotta cheese is very, very delicious. Osteria Mozza’s famed ricotta and egg raviolo with brown butter is a must-try before or after downing as much mozzarella from the mozzarella bar as you can. >6602 Melrose Ave., 323.297.0100, Hancock Park
Officine Brera
Arts District
Officine Brera in the Arts District is worth the trek from any part of L.A. for it’s gnocchi. Chef Angelo Auriana’s does a masterful gnocchi piemontesi with castelmagno fonduta and chives. >1331 E. 6th Street, 213.553.8006, Arts District
Cento Pasta Bar
Downtown
As its name may suggest, Cento Pasta Bar is home to some damn good pasta. The gorgeously hued beet pasta with goat cheese and chive is satisfying for your hunger and your aesthetic needs. >128 E. 6th Street, 213.489.0131, Downtown
Little Dom’s
Los Feliz
Italian-American hits get the respect they deserve at faux-retro Little Dom’s in Los Feliz. Fewer dishes are more satisfying in L.A. than this hearty bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. >2128 Hillhurst Ave., 323.661.0088, Los Feliz
Bestia
Arts District
Perennially popular Bestia’s Agnolotti Alla Vaccinara is a cacao-kissed dream. The pasta gets its rich hue from cacao, which goes perfectly with the dish’s braised oxtail, pine nuts, and currants. >2121 E. 7th Place, 213.514.5724, Arts District
Alimento
Silver Lake
Every bite at Zach Pollock’s low-key neighborhood staple tastes fresh AF, including the amazing pastas. The tortellini in brodo “al contrario” are like little Italian soup dumplings that you’ll want to eat over and over again. >1710 Silver Lake Blvd., 323.928.2888, Silver Lake
Lido Pizza
Van Nuys
Get down with the homemade pasta shells with meat sauce at Van Nuys’ Lido Pizza. The spot has more than 50 years of experience perfecting their original recipe, and make the sauce every morning. >15232 Victory Blvd., 818.781.2551, Van Nuys
Spago
Beverly Hills
There are a lot of reasons to go to Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant, and one of them is the handmade agnolotti. The contents of the dish change by season, with corn running the show in the summer, and butternut and kabocha squash in the fall. > 176 North Canon Drive, 310.385.0880, Beverly Hills
Kettle Black
Silver Lake
Silver Lake newcomer is standing out in the neighborhood with its fresh pasta, beautiful setting, and solid cocktail program. Get the umami delight, the pappardelle with maitake mushroom, and nasturtium butter. >3705 W. Sunset Blvd., 323.641.3705, Silver Lake
Osteria La Buca
Larchmont
It doesn’t get much more simple (or more delicious when done right) than Cacio Pepe. Osteria la Buca has mastered the classic combination of fresh pasta, black pepper, and aged pecorino. >5210 Melrose Ave., 323.462.1900, Larchmont
CUT
Beverly Hills
A steakhouse might not be the first place you’d go to for pasta, but then again, what can’t Wolfgang Puck do? Go wild and order mac n’ cheese, or rather the Cavatappi pasta “Mac & Cheese” with Quebec cheddar, in Beverly Hills. >Beverly Wilshire A Four Seasons Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., 310.276.8500, Beverly Hills
Ledlow
Downtown
At his All-American spot Ledlow, Josef Centeno does carbs really, really well. He’s the man behind the squid ink croissant lobster roll, after all. Trust in his meatballs and buttered handmade pasta with parmesan, basil, and tomato sauce. >400 S. Main St., 213.687.7015, Downtown