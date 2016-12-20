The Most Decadent Pastas to Eat This Very Moment

Sometimes a carb is all you need to feel less alone in this crazy world

Osteria Mozza

Hancock Park

Photo by Natalie B. Compton

Surprise to no one, a huge pillowy puff of ricotta cheese is very, very delicious. Osteria Mozza’s famed ricotta and egg raviolo with brown butter is a must-try before or after downing as much mozzarella from the mozzarella bar as you can. >6602 Melrose Ave., 323.297.0100, Hancock Park

Officine Brera

Arts District

A photo posted by Jason Kessler (@jasonbkessler) on Dec 15, 2016 at 10:58pm PST

Officine Brera in the Arts District is worth the trek from any part of L.A. for it’s gnocchi. Chef Angelo Auriana’s does a masterful gnocchi piemontesi with castelmagno fonduta and chives. >1331 E. 6th Street, 213.553.8006, Arts District

Cento Pasta Bar

Downtown

A photo posted by LIZ BUI ❤️ (@liztbui) on Dec 9, 2016 at 2:28pm PST

As its name may suggest, Cento Pasta Bar is home to some damn good pasta. The gorgeously hued beet pasta with goat cheese and chive is satisfying for your hunger and your aesthetic needs. >128 E. 6th Street, 213.489.0131, Downtown

Little Dom’s

Los Feliz

A photo posted by Little Dom’s Restaurant (@littledomsla) on Nov 27, 2016 at 4:57pm PST

Italian-American hits get the respect they deserve at faux-retro Little Dom’s in Los Feliz. Fewer dishes are more satisfying in L.A. than this hearty bowl of spaghetti and meatballs. >2128 Hillhurst Ave., 323.661.0088, Los Feliz

Bestia

Arts District

Photo by Natalie B. Compton

Perennially popular Bestia’s Agnolotti Alla Vaccinara is a cacao-kissed dream. The pasta gets its rich hue from cacao, which goes perfectly with the dish’s braised oxtail, pine nuts, and currants. >2121 E. 7th Place, 213.514.5724, Arts District

Alimento

Silver Lake

A photo posted by Boas De Garfo 🍴 (@boasdegarfo) on Dec 5, 2016 at 8:47am PST

Every bite at Zach Pollock’s low-key neighborhood staple tastes fresh AF, including the amazing pastas. The tortellini in brodo “al contrario” are like little Italian soup dumplings that you’ll want to eat over and over again. >1710 Silver Lake Blvd., 323.928.2888, Silver Lake

Lido Pizza

Van Nuys

A photo posted by dominique (@darlin_nikki) on Aug 5, 2014 at 12:46pm PDT

Get down with the homemade pasta shells with meat sauce at Van Nuys’ Lido Pizza. The spot has more than 50 years of experience perfecting their original recipe, and make the sauce every morning. >15232 Victory Blvd., 818.781.2551, Van Nuys

Spago

Beverly Hills

A photo posted by Spago Beverly Hills (@spagobh) on Feb 17, 2016 at 12:42pm PST

There are a lot of reasons to go to Wolfgang Puck’s flagship restaurant, and one of them is the handmade agnolotti. The contents of the dish change by season, with corn running the show in the summer, and butternut and kabocha squash in the fall. > 176 North Canon Drive, 310.385.0880, Beverly Hills

Kettle Black

Silver Lake

Photo by Natalie B. Compton

Silver Lake newcomer is standing out in the neighborhood with its fresh pasta, beautiful setting, and solid cocktail program. Get the umami delight, the pappardelle with maitake mushroom, and nasturtium butter. >3705 W. Sunset Blvd., 323.641.3705, Silver Lake

Osteria La Buca

Larchmont

A photo posted by Osteria La Buca (@osterialabuca) on Dec 14, 2016 at 4:32pm PST



It doesn’t get much more simple (or more delicious when done right) than Cacio Pepe. Osteria la Buca has mastered the classic combination of fresh pasta, black pepper, and aged pecorino. >5210 Melrose Ave., 323.462.1900, Larchmont

CUT

Beverly Hills

A photo posted by LIZ CALVILLO (@liz.calvillo) on Jul 8, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT

A steakhouse might not be the first place you’d go to for pasta, but then again, what can’t Wolfgang Puck do? Go wild and order mac n’ cheese, or rather the Cavatappi pasta “Mac & Cheese” with Quebec cheddar, in Beverly Hills. >Beverly Wilshire A Four Seasons Hotel, 9500 Wilshire Blvd., 310.276.8500, Beverly Hills

Ledlow

Downtown

A photo posted by Ledlow (@ledlowdtla) on Nov 18, 2016 at 3:06pm PST

At his All-American spot Ledlow, Josef Centeno does carbs really, really well. He’s the man behind the squid ink croissant lobster roll, after all. Trust in his meatballs and buttered handmade pasta with parmesan, basil, and tomato sauce. >400 S. Main St., 213.687.7015, Downtown