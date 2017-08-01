On a normal night out, $25 will get you two cocktails at a classy bar. At Cocktails in the City, a London-based celebration of all things booze that will be making its landing in LA next month, $25 gets you a drink plus access to a chamber filled with mixologists from 30 of the best bars in town, tastings of a variety of small-batch spirits, gift bags, and even classes on DIY bartending should you wish to replicate what you drank when you get home. While your first cocktail is included in the ticket price, you’re welcome to purchase additional tipples for just $10 each.

The organizers behind the September 23rd event at Downtown’s Majestic were not messing around when they selected bars to participate. Staff from Melrose Umbrella Co., Birds and Bees, Normandie Club, Mezcalero, and two dozen other bars you know will be on hand shaking up one-night-only creations.

Tickets are on sale for two sessions, a “pre-dinner” party from 4:30-8:30 pm, and a later option from 9 pm-1 am.

