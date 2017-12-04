Chef David Kuo of Little Fatty and Accomplice spills his secrets on where to go, and what to eat when you get there.
Duck Tacos from Ixtaco Taqueria
El Monte
This hole-in-thewall taco joint is near our Taiwanese distributor, and it’s a must-visit every time I pick up supplies. I love their handmade tortillas.
Tuna Melt from Cassell’s Hamburgers
Koreatown
The patty melt is amazing, but I usually order the tuna melt on rye with a side of onion rings. It’s the best tuna melt in the city.
Engawa (Halibut Fin) Sushi from Sakura
Del Rey
This is my local sushi joint; it’s been around for over 50 years, and everything is really fresh. Don’t forget to ask for engawa off the menu.
