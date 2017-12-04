Chef David Kuo of Little Fatty and Accomplice spills his secrets on where to go, and what to eat when you get there.

Duck Tacos from Ixtaco Taqueria

El Monte

A post shared by Ixtaco Taqueria (@ixtacotaqueria) on May 2, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

This hole-in-thewall taco joint is near our Taiwanese distributor, and it’s a must-visit every time I pick up supplies. I love their handmade tortillas.

Tuna Melt from Cassell’s Hamburgers

Koreatown

A post shared by Farmer Joe Parker (@farmerjoeparker) on Nov 5, 2017 at 12:31pm PST



The patty melt is amazing, but I usually order the tuna melt on rye with a side of onion rings. It’s the best tuna melt in the city.

Engawa (Halibut Fin) Sushi from Sakura

Del Rey

A post shared by Ade (@sway_ade) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:52pm PDT

This is my local sushi joint; it’s been around for over 50 years, and everything is really fresh. Don’t forget to ask for engawa off the menu.

