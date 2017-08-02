Her Vegan Pastries Are So Good You Will Forget Butter Even Exists

Clara Polito, the 20-year-old pastry chef behind them, is the anti-Paula Deen

She may be barely old enough to vote, but 20-year-old Clara Polito is no amateur in the kitchen. Working out of her Atwater Village home, she makes vegan pies, cakes, cookies, bars, and cannoli that outshine even her butter-reliant competitors. Polito’s goods are featured at Pizzanista! in Long Beach, Azla Vegan at Mercado la Paloma in South L.A., and Cruzer Pizza in Los Feliz; they’re also available by special order.

A post shared by Clara Cakes (@claracakes) on Mar 29, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

FROM Best of LA 2017: 92 of Our Favorite Things to Eat, Do, and Buy Right Now