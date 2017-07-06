June Gloom is over, summer is officially here – and the days are only getting shorter – which is reason enough to knock off work early and head to happy hour. L.A. has so many options where you can drink off the day, watch the sun set, or impress a date. Here are some of our favorites right now.

THE NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

MAMA LION

601 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90015

Happy Hour Tuesday through Friday, 5 – 7 PM at the bar only

A post shared by Mama Lion (@mamalionla) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

Chef Michael Hung’s brand new, swanky K-Town supper club was one of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the summer, and now you can see what all the hype is about for a fraction of the regular prices. If you’re not down for the $52 caviar on the dinner menu, sidle up to the bar for happy hour, where everything on the menu is $6.01 (the restaurant’s address). Crispy avocado samosas, oysters on the half shell, and tater-tots smothered with cheddar cheese. Same goes for the specialty cocktails such as the Old Fashioned and Vodka Collins. Before you go: Mama Lion has a dress code: no shorts, hoodies, baseball caps, or flips-flops.

THE YOU’D-NEVER-KNOW-IT’S-VEGAN

GRACIAS MADRE

8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Happy Hour weekdays 3 – 6 PM

A post shared by Gracias Madre (@gmweho) on Jun 26, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Your vegan friends have been trying to get you to come here for ages – humor them and agree to come for happy hour, then eat your words – along with a plate of nachos and carnitas that you’d never know were vegan. Gracias Madre might have the best happy hour setting in all of Los Angeles. Sit outside in the gorgeous, airy, outdoor dining space. Amid the trees and twinkling candlelight, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation. The food is impeccable, the cocktails superb (ask for their margarita with a spicy kick). You may spot some celebrities. Even famous people like $7 margaritas.

THE CHEAT DAY

ST. FELIX

8945 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Happy Hour weekdays 4 – 8 PM

“Sunday Funday” Happy Hour 2 – 8 PM

A post shared by Ron (@rocoga) on May 12, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

There’s a reason why St. Felix keeps showing up on Best Of lists – the happy hour here has so many options, you could hunker down for a three-course meal and walk out of here for under $20. Mac and cheese, tamales, Portobello mushroom risotto croquettes, sliders and the aptly named “infamous” fries, along with drink specials – come on your “cheat day.” St. Felix is also home to a Sunday Happy Hour, starting at 2 PM.

THE CLASSIC

COLE’S FRENCH DIP

118 East 6th Street, DTLA

Happy Hour weekdays 3 – 7 PM

Tuesday – ALL DAY LONG!

A post shared by Cole’s French Dip (@colesfrenchdip) on Jun 27, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

This landmark restaurant and saloon, with its old-school vibe, has some of the best happy hour deals around, set within a beautifully restored, historic setting. Even better? The prices: $1.50 Tater tots, fried pickles, and a slider version of the French dip they’re famous for, along with $6 Manhattans and well drinks. Insider tip: Happy Hour on Tuesday is all day long.

ESCAPE THE SUN

EL CARMEN

8138 W. 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Happy Hour weekdays 5 – 7 PM

A post shared by El Carmen LA (@elcarmenla) on Nov 27, 2016 at 7:14pm PST

If the sun at this hour is a little bright for you, this dark, cozy cantina with reddish glowing lights, Mexican wrestler décor, and exceptional food is just the thing. Happy Hour highlights include: $5 margaritas, $3 Tecates, $4 ceviche, $2 guacamole – and the guacamole is fantastic. If you decide to order off the Happy Hour menu, they also offer just about every tequila on the planet. Keep your eye on the time. It’s easy to lose track in here. And make sure you take a Lyft.

THE HEALTH NUT

SUN CAFÉ

10820 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604

Happy Hour Weekdays 3 – 6 PM

A post shared by Suncafe – Official Instagram (@suncafela) on May 20, 2017 at 10:19am PDT

No promises, but I’ve seen Miley Cyrus here twice. Twice. Sun Café has some of the most savory, creative and delicious healthy food – at Happy Hour they offer a smaller version of the mac and cheese that is the most popular dish on the regular organic vegan menu. Along with $5 nachos and $2.50 lettuce leaf tacos, enjoy a couple of $5 beers and know you don’t have to feel too guilty about any of it.

RELATED – Where to Drink Now: Big Bar in Los Feliz