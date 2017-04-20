The Best Mexican Restaurant in New York Is Coming to L.A.

If you’re not familiar with Enrique Olvera, you are way behind on Chef’s Table. Olvera is, per the L.A. Times, Mexico’s most famous culinary star, with two restaurants on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list—Pujol in Mexico City and Cosme in New York, both of which are unacceptably far away from Los Angeles. But that’s about change. A second location of Cosme is planned to open here late next year, according to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Olvera, who went on a taco expedition across L.A. last year and made a guest appearance at Providence, is a titan of modern Mexican cooking. Now, he’s partnering with Cosme chef de cuisine and total badass Daniela Soto-Innes to expand to the West Coast and beyond—which means that before long, we’ll be adding cobia al pastor and uni tostadas with bone marrow salsa to our already-jam-packed bucket list of L.A.’s must-try Mexican dishes.

