There is something fishy going on at this local favorite, and we are all about it

While lox is traditionally made by brining salmon fillets, most of what we see on menus today is cold smoked before arriving on a bagel with schmear. There’s no better practitioner of this art than Wexler’s Deli. The salmon, imported from Denmark’s Faroe Islands, is rubbed with salt, sugar, spices, and herbs. Then it’s washed, dried, and smoked over both fruit- and hardwoods. The slices are nearly translucent, silken to the tongue, and that perfect balance of salt and sea.

FROM Best of LA 2017: 92 of Our Favorite Things to Eat, Do, and Buy Right Now