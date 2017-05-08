The burger at Alma, at The Standard. Photo by Natalie Compton

The 15 Best Hotel Restaurants in L.A.

A guide for visitors, staycationers, basically anyone who likes to leave their house and eat

Not all hotel restaurants are created equal. A great many are best left unmentioned, with their sad, lifeless burgers and their Italian-saddening pasta dishes. We, though, are quite blessed. Los Angeles is home to many restaurants that warrant a visit whether you’re staying at the property or not.

A post shared by Nathan Idais (@austin_nm_nathan) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:38pm PDT

The iconic Beverly Hills Hotel is more than just a place to Instagram those millennial pink walls and palm fronds. Whether or not you have a Bentley like the one parked out front, head downstairs to the Polo Lounge and get a booth on the patio for brunch.

A post shared by SLS Hotel, Beverly Hills (@slsbeverlyhills) on May 1, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Bizarro decor is only one of the perks of dining at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills. Chef José Andrés serves modern and traditional tapas inside the Philippe Starck-designed space.

A post shared by Vinoteca (@vinotecafsla) on Apr 28, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Surprise to no one: wine and Northern Italian food make a good pairing. Throw in the culinary chops of James Beard nominee chef Mirko Paderno, and you have more than enough reason to make your way to Four Seasons.

A post shared by Chris Burt-Allan (@chrisburtallan) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:16am PST

Ari Taymor’s restaurant at The Standard checks a lot of boxes. Chic decor. Great food. Solid cocktails. The burger—dressed with arugula, caramelized onions, aged white cheddar, and a brown butter béarnaise sauce—is a good idea any time of the day.

A post shared by Katie Hung (@katie_hung) on May 11, 2016 at 8:56pm PDT

Probably the most underrated Wolfgang Puck restaurant in Los Angeles. WP24 serves Puck’s take on traditional Chinese food on the 24th floor of The Ritz-Carlton. The only thing that can match the wow factor of the whole roasted Peking duck with steamed bao buns and duck chow fun noodles is the view.

A post shared by Tuck Hotel (@tuckhotel) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Three words: all day brunch. Get yourself something with an egg on it, like chef Juan Pablo Torre’s 24-hour smoked brisket sandwich. Like sweets? Four more words: warm chocolate ganache croissants.

A post shared by Georgie (@georgie_bh) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Another primo patio option. Georgie at the Montage Beverly Hills has something for everyone on the menu from dry aged steaks to fresh pasta. Do yourself a favor and order the table-side martini because life is hard, and you deserve it.

A post shared by Juliann (@julianncheryl) on May 4, 2017 at 8:43pm PDT

Commissary feels like a secret garden right smack in the middle of Koreatown. Roy Choi’s all-day dining spot is nestled in a greenhouse. Stop by for breakfast and get on the congee with poached egg, peanut, garlic, onion, and sesame.

A post shared by Michelle (@thesoutherngypsea) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Channel Elizabeth Taylor and dine inside the hallowed halls of the Chateau Marmont. For a full-on old Hollywood experiences, stick to the Chateau Classics section of the menu, like the escargot and steak frites.

A post shared by Mr. C Beverly Hills (@mrcbeverlyhills) on Aug 17, 2015 at 10:03am PDT

If you don’t have time to hop on a plane and fly to Venice, you can sort of get there at Mr. C Beverly Hills. White jacket waiters buzz around the restaurant dropping off signatures like Bellinis and beef carpaccio, which you should absolutely order.

A post shared by By The Blue Sea (@eatbythebluesea) on Jul 31, 2014 at 4:46pm PDT

Beach views are definitely a selling point at the Hotel Casa del Mar’s Terraza Lounge. Massive two-story, floor-to-ceiling windows offer guests panoramic views of the ocean that play well with the kitchen’s Mediterranean/Californian cuisine.

A post shared by Mardi Restaurant (@mardirestaurant) on Apr 30, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Mardi Restaurant has found a way to make ooey, gooey cheese your dinner with its Pommes Aligot. It’s a side dish to go along with plates like rabbit ragout, jumbo skull island prawns, and kale and persimmon salad.

A post shared by FIG Restaurant (@figsantamonica) on Apr 10, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

Local, seasonal ingredients are in good hands at FIG thanks to chef Yousef Ghalaini. Swoop on the bread balloon, because how often are you going to get a chance to say bread balloon? FIG’s bread balloon (we’re just going to keep saying it) is dusted with za’atar and served with spreads like hummus, muhammara, and labneh.

Bread balloon.

A post shared by Sarah Greenfield, RD CSSD (@fearlessfig) on Aug 6, 2016 at 10:21am PDT

Produce gets the spotlight at chef Gary Menes’ 10-seat restaurant, Le Comptoir. Guests seated at the intimate chef’s counter get eight courses of seasonally-driven creations like sweet potato velouté with Greek yogurt and bread crumbs.

A post shared by Hotel Bel-Air (@hotelbelair) on Mar 18, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

More Wolfgang, because this guy knows how to do hotel dining. At the Hotel Bel-Air, guests have the opportunity to have a glamorous take on wiener schnitzel ever thanks to Puck’s Austrian elegance.

RELATED: The Essential Spots for Afternoon Tea in L.A.