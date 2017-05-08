The 15 Best Hotel Restaurants in L.A.
A guide for visitors, staycationers, basically anyone who likes to leave their house and eat
Not all hotel restaurants are created equal. A great many are best left unmentioned, with their sad, lifeless burgers and their Italian-saddening pasta dishes. We, though, are quite blessed. Los Angeles is home to many restaurants that warrant a visit whether you’re staying at the property or not.
Polo Lounge at Beverly Hills Hotel
The iconic Beverly Hills Hotel is more than just a place to Instagram those millennial pink walls and palm fronds. Whether or not you have a Bentley like the one parked out front, head downstairs to the Polo Lounge and get a booth on the patio for brunch.
The Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills
Bizarro decor is only one of the perks of dining at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills. Chef José Andrés serves modern and traditional tapas inside the Philippe Starck-designed space.
Vinoteca at Four Seasons
Surprise to no one: wine and Northern Italian food make a good pairing. Throw in the culinary chops of James Beard nominee chef Mirko Paderno, and you have more than enough reason to make your way to Four Seasons.
Alma at The Standard
Ari Taymor’s restaurant at The Standard checks a lot of boxes. Chic decor. Great food. Solid cocktails. The burger—dressed with arugula, caramelized onions, aged white cheddar, and a brown butter béarnaise sauce—is a good idea any time of the day.
WP24 by Wolfgang Puck at The Ritz-Carlton
Probably the most underrated Wolfgang Puck restaurant in Los Angeles. WP24 serves Puck’s take on traditional Chinese food on the 24th floor of The Ritz-Carlton. The only thing that can match the wow factor of the whole roasted Peking duck with steamed bao buns and duck chow fun noodles is the view.
The Tuck Hotel
Three words: all day brunch. Get yourself something with an egg on it, like chef Juan Pablo Torre’s 24-hour smoked brisket sandwich. Like sweets? Four more words: warm chocolate ganache croissants.
Georgie at the Montage Beverly Hills
Another primo patio option. Georgie at the Montage Beverly Hills has something for everyone on the menu from dry aged steaks to fresh pasta. Do yourself a favor and order the table-side martini because life is hard, and you deserve it.
Commissary at The Line
Commissary feels like a secret garden right smack in the middle of Koreatown. Roy Choi’s all-day dining spot is nestled in a greenhouse. Stop by for breakfast and get on the congee with poached egg, peanut, garlic, onion, and sesame.
Chateau Marmont Restaurant
Channel Elizabeth Taylor and dine inside the hallowed halls of the Chateau Marmont. For a full-on old Hollywood experiences, stick to the Chateau Classics section of the menu, like the escargot and steak frites.
Mr. C Beverly Hills
If you don’t have time to hop on a plane and fly to Venice, you can sort of get there at Mr. C Beverly Hills. White jacket waiters buzz around the restaurant dropping off signatures like Bellinis and beef carpaccio, which you should absolutely order.
Terraza Lounge at Hotel Casa del Mar
Beach views are definitely a selling point at the Hotel Casa del Mar’s Terraza Lounge. Massive two-story, floor-to-ceiling windows offer guests panoramic views of the ocean that play well with the kitchen’s Mediterranean/Californian cuisine.
Hotel Mardi Restaurant at Palihouse West Hollywood
Mardi Restaurant has found a way to make ooey, gooey cheese your dinner with its Pommes Aligot. It’s a side dish to go along with plates like rabbit ragout, jumbo skull island prawns, and kale and persimmon salad.
FIG at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel
Local, seasonal ingredients are in good hands at FIG thanks to chef Yousef Ghalaini. Swoop on the bread balloon, because how often are you going to get a chance to say bread balloon? FIG’s bread balloon (we’re just going to keep saying it) is dusted with za’atar and served with spreads like hummus, muhammara, and labneh.
Bread balloon.
Le Comptoir at Hotel Normandie
Produce gets the spotlight at chef Gary Menes’ 10-seat restaurant, Le Comptoir. Guests seated at the intimate chef’s counter get eight courses of seasonally-driven creations like sweet potato velouté with Greek yogurt and bread crumbs.
Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air
More Wolfgang, because this guy knows how to do hotel dining. At the Hotel Bel-Air, guests have the opportunity to have a glamorous take on wiener schnitzel ever thanks to Puck’s Austrian elegance.