Nashville-style fried chicken, with its crisp coating drenched in chile paste and spices, has taken LA by storm. There are a few renditions to be found, but Howlin’ Ray’s, the Chinatown outfit from Johnny Ray Zone and wife Amanda Chapman, still tops the peppery heap for fried chicken that’s phenomenal—juicy, crunchy, seasoned beautifully—with or without the heat. Most of those people in line aren’t there for the “country,” the mildest of the bunch, but for the mouth-numbingly “hot” levels. The fried chicken sandwich and weekend-only waffles are not to be missed.

FROM Best of LA 2017: 92 of Our Favorite Things to Eat, Do, and Buy Right Now