Can You Handle L.A.’s Best Barhopping Street?

Neither downtown’s Broadway nor Hollywood Boulevard can compete with a bar-backed stretch of 6th Street bordered by Western and Normandie avenues in Koreatown. We’ve crafted the ultimate itinerary for a boozy night out on the town—it’s one for the books.
1. Start with a Royal Hawaiian cocktail (and a show) at the supper club
Mama Lion, just off 6th on Western.
2. Veer north for craft beer and shots at nouveau dive Frank N Hank, a neighborhood staple since 1933.
3. Chow on some alcohol soaker-uppers (read: bacon fat fries) while sipping an IPA at Beer Belly.
4. Down a tiki-tinged beverage at Here’s Looking at You.
5. Finish the night with a classic martini at the Normandie Club.
FROM Best of LA 2017: 92 of Our Favorite Things to Eat, Do, and Buy Right Now
