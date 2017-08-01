Can You Handle L.A.’s Best Barhopping Street?

Where to find an absolutely intoxicating strip of drinking spots

Neither downtown’s Broadway nor Hollywood Boulevard can compete with a bar-backed stretch of 6th Street bordered by Western and Normandie avenues in Koreatown. We’ve crafted the ultimate itinerary for a boozy night out on the town—it’s one for the books.

1. Start with a Royal Hawaiian cocktail (and a show) at the supper club

Mama Lion, just off 6th on Western.

2. Veer north for craft beer and shots at nouveau dive Frank N Hank, a neighborhood staple since 1933.

3. Chow on some alcohol soaker-uppers (read: bacon fat fries) while sipping an IPA at Beer Belly.

4. Down a tiki-tinged beverage at Here’s Looking at You.

5. Finish the night with a classic martini at the Normandie Club.

