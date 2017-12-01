The Best Bar in America is Coming to L.A. for Nine Glorious Nights

Talk about making spirits bright

New York City’s NoMad Bar was named the third best bar in the world for 2017, the highest rank of any American bar on the list. And now, in anticipation of the forthcoming opening of a second NoMad in DTLA, they’ve decided to take their “holiday spectacular” on the road for a special nine-night pop-up.

NoMad’s Leo Robitschek and Dave Purcell will be behind the bar of The Walker Inn on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays for three weeks in December (that’s December 3 to 5, 10 to 12, and 17 to 19).

Expect a menu of holiday-inspired cocktails, but with totally new twists. Pumpkin-spice mai tai? Candy cane piña colada? We’ll deck our halls with that!

Oh, and on the other nights of the week, when the pop-up isn’t running, Walker Inn will be open for their own take on holiday-themed cocktails, so you might just have to make multiple visits.

