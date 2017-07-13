L.A.’s annual celebration of reasonably priced indulgence, dineL.A., starts Friday and lasts through July 28. Over 300 restaurants are participating all over the city, offering prix fixe, and multi-course lunch and dinner menus, all at a fraction of the regular cost. The full list of restaurants is here, and while it’s a tough list to narrow down, these are some of our favorites:
THE WINE BAR
A.O.C.
8700 W. 3rd St., LA
Eating here at dineL.A. prices feels like you’re getting away with something. At $25 for lunch, $49 for dinner, A.O.C.’s dineL.A. menu features many favorites from the regular menu: Spanish fried chicken, soft polenta with wild mushrooms and mascarpone, fine cheeses, and salads, and there’s a bittersweet chocolate torta with coffee cream for dessert.
THE CLASSIC
In the Four Seasons, 300 S. Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills
The seasonal Italian cuisine here is inventive and fresh, and the setting is so high-end that you will fast forward past thoughts of staying in this beautiful hotel to seriously wondering how much money you need to make to live there. Culina’s dineL.A. menu: cauliflower tortino with black summer truffle sauce, gnochetti with pesto and almonds, and more.
GET OUT OF JAIL FREE
644 S. Figueroa St., DTLA
Set in a renovated firehouse built in 1912, its dineL.A. menu features great American classics with a Southern twist, like the fried chicken sandwich, and BBQ mushroom burger. All for $15. Dessert is an extra $6. Tip: the building also houses the law offices of celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, so heaven forbid you get into any trouble with the law, this is where you should take your meeting.
WEST SIDE VEGAN
4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
Fried dill cheese ravioli, Mexican pizza, jalapeño poppers–if you haven’t already been to Sage (it also has locations in Echo Park and Pasadena), let this be your excuse to finally try it. It’s $29 for a prix fixe dinner. The food is delicious, healthy, and inventive, and an additional $8 buys you a summer beer flight.
THE VIEWS
1250 E. Harvard Rd., Burbank
You guys. The views. Really. The first time I came here I felt like I was in some long-lost version of Burbank. The dineL.A. dinner menu is $39 and features fried oysters, prime rib, and triple-layer chocolate torte, among other classic selections. Wine pairings, for an additional $15, are worth it. Arrive before sunset, sit on the patio, and take in all that Burbank.
THAI IN THE VALLEY
310 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank
Hey, the Valley is happening. Hard not to love the bright freshness of the green papaya salad, and the spicy curries. Its dineL.A. deal is a steal because for $29 it includes three courses and a drink. A drink, people!! Thai beer, iced tea, or Riesling, to pair with garlicky, spicy, tangy sweet flavor combinations.
