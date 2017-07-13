L.A.’s annual celebration of reasonably priced indulgence, dineL.A., starts Friday and lasts through July 28. Over 300 restaurants are participating all over the city, offering prix fixe, and multi-course lunch and dinner menus, all at a fraction of the regular cost. The full list of restaurants is here, and while it’s a tough list to narrow down, these are some of our favorites:

THE WINE BAR

A.O.C.

8700 W. 3rd St., LA

Eating here at dineL.A. prices feels like you’re getting away with something. At $25 for lunch, $49 for dinner, A.O.C.’s dineL.A. menu features many favorites from the regular menu: Spanish fried chicken, soft polenta with wild mushrooms and mascarpone, fine cheeses, and salads, and there’s a bittersweet chocolate torta with coffee cream for dessert.

A post shared by a.o.c restaurant & wine bar (@aocla) on Jul 7, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

THE CLASSIC

Culina

In the Four Seasons, 300 S. Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills

The seasonal Italian cuisine here is inventive and fresh, and the setting is so high-end that you will fast forward past thoughts of staying in this beautiful hotel to seriously wondering how much money you need to make to live there. Culina’s dineL.A. menu: cauliflower tortino with black summer truffle sauce, gnochetti with pesto and almonds, and more.

A post shared by Culina (@culinala) on Jul 5, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

GET OUT OF JAIL FREE

Engine Co. No. 28

644 S. Figueroa St., DTLA

Set in a renovated firehouse built in 1912, its dineL.A. menu features great American classics with a Southern twist, like the fried chicken sandwich, and BBQ mushroom burger. All for $15. Dessert is an extra $6. Tip: the building also houses the law offices of celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, so heaven forbid you get into any trouble with the law, this is where you should take your meeting.

A post shared by Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant (@enginecono28) on May 25, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

WEST SIDE VEGAN

Sage Vegan

4130 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

Fried dill cheese ravioli, Mexican pizza, jalapeño poppers–if you haven’t already been to Sage (it also has locations in Echo Park and Pasadena), let this be your excuse to finally try it. It’s $29 for a prix fixe dinner. The food is delicious, healthy, and inventive, and an additional $8 buys you a summer beer flight.

A post shared by Sage Vegan Bistro (@thekindsage) on Jun 19, 2017 at 8:21pm PDT

THE VIEWS

Castaway

1250 E. Harvard Rd., Burbank

You guys. The views. Really. The first time I came here I felt like I was in some long-lost version of Burbank. The dineL.A. dinner menu is $39 and features fried oysters, prime rib, and triple-layer chocolate torte, among other classic selections. Wine pairings, for an additional $15, are worth it. Arrive before sunset, sit on the patio, and take in all that Burbank.

A post shared by MotorcyclesExistentialismMetal (@gautamrs) on Jul 1, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

THAI IN THE VALLEY

Chadaka Thai

310 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank

Hey, the Valley is happening. Hard not to love the bright freshness of the green papaya salad, and the spicy curries. Its dineL.A. deal is a steal because for $29 it includes three courses and a drink. A drink, people!! Thai beer, iced tea, or Riesling, to pair with garlicky, spicy, tangy sweet flavor combinations.

A post shared by Chadaka Thai (@chadakathai) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

