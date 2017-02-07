The 14 Most Delicious Mac and Cheese Dishes in L.A. Right Now

Mac & Cheese gets a bad rap. Too many basic ingredients (cough, Panko), and it doesn’t stand out among the 89,765 other versions in L.A. And yet too many truffley lobstery things in it, and True Foodies clutch their pearls in horror. Get juuuuust enough trend mixed with the creamy butteriness required for maximum pleasure, and you have yourself a winner. Or in this case, 14 winners.
1. Truffle Jalapeño Mac & Cheese from The Village
Studio City
2. Mac n’ Cheese with Extra Sharp Cheddar from The Kitchen
Silverlake
3. Lobster Mac from Pacific Dining Car
Downtown and Santa Monica
4. Mac n’ Cheese from Baby Blues
Venice and West Hollywood
5. Lobster Mac & Cheese from The Federal Bar
North Hollywood
Downtown
7. Four Cheese Mac and Cheese from La Boheme
West Hollywood
Glendale
9. Mac & Cheese from Arthur J
Manhattan Beach
10. Gorgonzola Mac & Cheese from Mastro’s
Beverly Hills
11. Shells & Cheese from Jon and Vinny’s
West Hollywood
12. Mac and Cheese from Joans on Third
Beverly Grove
13. Lobster Mac & Cheese from Rustic Kitchen
Mar Vista
14. Dungeness Crab Mac n Cheese from Playa Provisions
Playa Del Rey
