The Hands Down Top 10 Best Cookies in L.A.

Sure, we have beaches, celebs, and near-perfect weather, but Los Angeles is home to astounding cookies, too

A little-known fact about Los Angeles: You’re never far from an excellent freshly baked cookie, and there are as many varieties as there are cars on the 101 during rush hour. Chocolate chip might always be the most popular, but beyond the traditional choices you’ll discover everything from gluten-free treats to Middle Eastern ma’amoul to better-than-Oreo knockoffs. Here are ten you shouldn’t live without. Milk optional.

1. Li’l Merri Cream Pie Sandwich from Cake Monkey Bakery

North Hollywood

A photo posted by Cake Monkey (@cakemonkeybakery) on Dec 4, 2016 at 10:58am PST

The slender sandwich features large, soft oatmeal cookies layered with sweet maple buttercream.

2. The Everything from Lodge Bread Co.

Culver Garden

A photo posted by Gelateria Gemelli (@gelateriagemelli) on Oct 22, 2016 at 8:37am PDT

Whole-grain, wheat flour blackstrap molasses, oats, cranberries, coconut, cashews, dates, dark chocolate: It’s a charming hodge-podge.

3. Ma’amoul from Sarkis Pastry

Glendale and Pasadena

A photo posted by Sarkis Pastry (@sarkispastry) on Jun 20, 2014 at 7:20am PDT



This semolina confection—with date paste or chopped walnuts or pistachios—is a Middle Eastern holiday staple. The Armenian bakery Sarkis carries a selection year-round.

4. Durango from Valerie Confections

Los Angeles

A photo posted by #dineLA (@dinela) on Oct 14, 2015 at 3:20pm PDT

Milk chocolate chips, cocoa nibs, and hickory-smoked salt set this chocolate chip cookie apart from its competition.

5. Hazelnut Linzer from Gjusta

Venice

A photo posted by Jan Fjeld (@janfjeld) on Jan 30, 2017 at 12:30pm PST

Buttery hazelnut shortbread sandwiches a rotating roster of house-made jams: fig, raspberry, whatever’s on hand. Show up early— it sells out fast.

6. Miso Butterscotch from Sugarbloom Bakery

Various Locations

A photo posted by Sugarbloom Bakery (@sugarbloombakery) on Feb 28, 2015 at 12:22pm PST

Brown butter and white miso are a savory-salty-umami match for sweet white chocolate chips.

7. Ginger Date Molasses from Larder Baking Co

Culver City

A photo posted by LosAngelesFoodie ➡➡➡ (@losangelesfoodie) on Dec 12, 2016 at 8:18pm PST

Soft-cookie lovers, rejoice: Laced with ginger, dried dates, and molasses, this spice cookie doesn’t need a holiday.

8. TKO from Bouchon Bakery

Beverly Hills

A photo posted by Bouchon Bakery (@bouchon_bakery) on Jul 27, 2016 at 5:26pm PDT

The Thomas Keller Oreo is a sandwich cookie of not-too-sweet icing between dark cocoa shortbread with scalloped edges.

9. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip from Lemonade

Various Locations

A photo posted by Lemonade (@lemonadela) on Jan 3, 2015 at 12:50pm PST

Can’t decide between peanut butter and chocolate chip? This fusion, which is crisp and chewy, combines the best of both worlds.

10. Mocha from Euro Pane

Pasadena

A photo posted by ginaeatz 🍴 (@ginaeatz) on May 8, 2013 at 10:30am PDT

Made with rice flour, Cacao Noel cocoa, and chocolate chips, the gluten-free but ultra chocolatey cookie doesn’t skip a beat on delicious.