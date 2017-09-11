Culver City has spent the past year celebrating its 100th anniversary, and as the centennial festivities culminate this month it’s throwing a party lets you play dress-up before Halloween.

On Saturday, September 23, at 8 p.m., the iconic Culver Hotel (9400 Culver Blvd.) is hosting what it’s calling “the party of the century.” Expect a glam vintage masquerade ball to mark both 100 years of Culver City and the 10th anniversary of the extensive renovation of the historic hotel. Now a national landmark, the Flatiron Building-inspired hotel, built by Harry Culver in 1924, was once owned by Charlie Chaplin, and legend has it that John Wayne won the hotel from him in a poker game. Rumor has it that the property is haunted by a few Old Hollywood ghosts.

Tickets to this elegant evening of live bands, signature cocktails and delicious food are $110. Dress is black tie or “1920s glamour,” so pull out your best Gatsby-era gear and start practicing your Charleston.

The gala isn’t the only finale event of the celebrations. An official birthday party for the city will be held Saturday, September 16 at Veterans Park (corner of Overland Ave and Culver Blvd), starting at 11 a.m. Admission is free and includes family-friendly games and activities, a baking contest, food trucks, and a beer garden that benefits victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Culver City Historical Society will offer free narrated bus tours of local historic sites every hour on the hour. Between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., there will be live music from The Pine Mountain Logs, and Jack Mack & The Heart Attack, a presentation by local officials, and performances by the middle school’s Taiko drummers, and the high school’s marching band, drum line, and cheerleaders.

For help getting into the centennial spirit, watch the video below about how Culver City got its start.

