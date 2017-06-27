The only time you can truly comprehend the scope of L.A.’s expanse is when you’re trying to drive from one end of the city to the other in traffic or when you’re looking down from a lofty vantage point. (We recommend the latter.) The second-highest vantage point downtown is the US Bank Tower, 633 West Fifth Street, which is surpassed only by the new Wilshire Grand Center by 82 feet. The US Bank Tower is home to OUE Skyspace LA, California’s tallest open-air observation deck. Located on floors 69 and 70, it’s nearly 1,000 feet above DTLA. From that height you can see from the mountains to the ocean and every neighborhood in between. The views are incredible and fill one with a quiet sense of awe.

Every fourth Saturday of the month, until September, Skyspace partners with Teeki, an eco-conscious athleisure brand, to host a Sunrise Yoga Series. At 6 a.m. participants watch the sun come up while they do yoga on the observation deck’s outer terrace. If you can handle the early morning call time, Sunrise Yoga rewards you with a gorgeous and Zen view of the sunrise over all of Los Angeles.

These pics were taken in June, the month of gloom. The next few Sunrise Yoga sessions will be July 29, August 26, and September 23. Click here for tickets.

Photo by Steffi Victorioso

