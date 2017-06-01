Can you guess why?

The Paul Smith wall, the hot pink lodestone for gravity-defying selfies and sickening us-ies and nail art Instas and now-look-to-your-right-and-pretend-that-tree-said-something-funny “candids” on the WeHo/Mid-City West border is sporting a different look these days. On May 31, it got a rainbow-colored makeover thanks to Instagram, just one piece of a larger project launched by the app in celebration of Pride 2017.

Photograph by Gray Malin

L.A.’s is the first in a series of global murals to be launched in honor of the LGBTQ community. Others will be unveiled in London, Madrid, Nashville, and Cleveland, and all are stamped with the hashtag #KindComments (because in a world of uninformed armchair critics and internet trolls, we could all use a few more of those).

As is to be expected, the candy-colored wall—which is ‘grammable now through June 11, aka the end of L.A.’s own Pride festival—is an Insta-sensation:

—and still as strong a magnet for all of the high jumpers, smoochers, and giggling fashion bloggers who call this city home.