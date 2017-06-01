The Paul Smith wall, the hot pink lodestone for gravity-defying selfies and sickening us-ies and nail art Instas and now-look-to-your-right-and-pretend-that-tree-said-something-funny “candids” on the WeHo/Mid-City West border is sporting a different look these days. On May 31, it got a rainbow-colored makeover thanks to Instagram, just one piece of a larger project launched by the app in celebration of Pride 2017.
L.A.’s is the first in a series of global murals to be launched in honor of the LGBTQ community. Others will be unveiled in London, Madrid, Nashville, and Cleveland, and all are stamped with the hashtag #KindComments (because in a world of uninformed armchair critics and internet trolls, we could all use a few more of those).
As is to be expected, the candy-colored wall—which is ‘grammable now through June 11, aka the end of L.A.’s own Pride festival—is an Insta-sensation:
To help celebrate #Pride2017, Instagram is turning walls in cities around the world into colorful beacons of support. We began today in Los Angeles by transforming the iconic #paulsmithpinkwall into a 🌈 with Mayor @ericgarcetti. Murals by artists throughout the Instagram community will also appear in London, Madrid, Nashville, and Cleveland. If you’re nearby, visit a rainbow wall and show your support of the LGBTQ community (and if you’re not, use one of the Pride stickers @Instagram launched today!). This month, and every month, you can also join the #KindComments movement on Instagram by leaving supportive comments on posts—spread ❤️
—and still as strong a magnet for all of the high jumpers, smoochers, and giggling fashion bloggers who call this city home.
