There has been plenty of back-and-forth between L.A. and Houston during this World Series, but nobody seems to be doing trash-talking of their opponent better than LACMA and the Museum of Fine Arts Houston. The two art institutions have been tossing some choice digs out on social media, as only they can.
We’ve curated some of the best jabs here.
Did you say something @MFAH? Can’t hear you, too busy yelling PUIGGGG @Dodgers #WorldSeriesArtThrowdown #ThisTeam https://t.co/Aoof6oUwAL pic.twitter.com/PAUicFqZ9Q
— LACMA (@LACMA) October 28, 2017
The @Astros are orange, @Dodgers are blue; Verlander is better than LA’s # 2. https://t.co/qSByTwBP2B @LACMA #WorldSeriesArtThrowdown pic.twitter.com/iF3eqDOSqS
— MFAH (@MFAH) October 25, 2017
The @astros put up a good fight, but we’re keeping victory close in sight @MFAH #WorldSeriesArtThrowdown https://t.co/aUAahh4A8l #ThisTeam pic.twitter.com/uTkGZVCQE1
— LACMA (@LACMA) October 29, 2017
WOW! Good game @Dodgers, but you're running back to LA w/ tails between your legs… https://t.co/l1eGQ1fB2S @LACMA #WorldSeriesArtThrowdown pic.twitter.com/klCboGoFPW
— MFAH (@MFAH) October 30, 2017
Hey @MFAH, we might be 2-3 but there are more games coming up so let’s wait and see… @Dodgers @astros #WorldSeriesArtThrowdown pic.twitter.com/zxwvkXKGrh
— LACMA (@LACMA) October 30, 2017
For the full thread, scan the #WorldSeriesArtThrowdown tag.
