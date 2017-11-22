Something Rotten!
November 21-December 31
The Tony nominee for Best Musical finally makes its way west to the Ahmanson. Set in the 1590s, it’s a comedy on par with Spamalot. Two playwrights, both rivals of Shakespeare, learn from a soothsayer that the future of theater involves song and dance. To best the Bard, they set out to write the world’s first Broadway hit.
RL Grime at the Shrine
Friday-Saturday, November 24 and 25
Considered among the most popular names in dance music today, 25-year-old L.A. native RL Grime takes a break from his Las Vegas residency and gigs on every festival stage worth mentioning (Coachella, Lolla, etc) for a special two-night hometown show. The grime, trap, and bass music-focused DJ will have you dancing away any lingering tryptophan coma.
Black Sunday at Smorgasburg
Sunday, November 26
Smorgasburg kicks off its holiday market season with this “Black Sunday” event, including flash sales and specials from vendors, a culinary demo whipping up turkey Banh Mi sandwiches from the back of a customized Land Rover, and a holiday-themed photo booth perfect for ugly sweater pics.
Painted in Mexico, 1700-1790: Pinxit Mexici
November 19-March 18
This sweeping exhibit, now open at LACMA, features over 100 works—many of which were just recently restored for this showing and never hung publicly before—displaying a rarely-seen side of Mexican art. This exhibition is part of the city-spanning Pacific Standard Time: L.A./L.A. initiative.
Hollywood Christmas Parade
Sunday, November 26
It’s the 86th year for this L.A. holiday tradition, which sees giant balloons, equestrian teams, and bands marching a 3.5-mile route around the heart of Hollywood, under the direction of this year’s celebrity Grand Marshal, Dr. Oz.
RELATED: Here’s a List of the 13 Best Things to Do in L.A. in November
Stay on top of the latest in L.A. food and culture. Sign up for our newsletters today.
Facebook Comments