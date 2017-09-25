These Drum and Jazz Fests at Watts Towers This Weekend Are the Soul-Stirring Revelry You Need Right Now

The mosaic-covered steel sculptures that make up Watts Towers are worth checking out anytime, but if you visit on Saturday, September 30, or Sunday, October 1, you’ll get to experience a pair of live music festivals as well.

The 36th Annual Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival

Saturday, September 30

The Day of the Drum festival will start with a ground-blessing ceremony by Alaadun, followed by live entertainment such as Nonosina Polynesia music, Tahitian dance, the Bate Batuque-Bloco Obini All Queen Ensemble, The Drum Apostles, Kouman Kele West African Dance and Drum Company, and Rhythm Roulette.

Sunday: The 41st Annual Simon Rodia Watts Towers Jazz Festival

Sunday, October 1

Hear live music from Greg Clayborn & Message Groove, Dee Dee McNeil Jazz Band, Roy Gaines and his Orchestra Tuxedo Blues, Danny Cortez and Tony Harris Big Band, the Bennie Maupin Ensemble, and the Jazz Mentorship Program All Stars featuring Patrice Rushen, Ndugu Chancler, Dr. Bobby Rodriguez, Munyungo Jackson, Reggie Hamilton, and Justo Almario.

Visit the website for a full schedule of performances. Both festivals are presented by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and Friends of Watts Towers Arts Center. The events run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Watts Towers Arts Center Campus (1727 East 107th St).

