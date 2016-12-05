The Vintage Santa’s Village Theme Park Is Back, and It’s Quaint as All Get-out

The charming, ’50s-era attraction in Skyforest reopened after 17 years

Up in Skyforest near Lake Arrowhead, where winter is a real thing, a fanciful holiday theme park just reopened, its entrance marked by a towering candy cane. Santa’s Village was originally created in 1955 (a big year for theme parks, if you recall) as a Christmassy wonderland. The park closed in 1998.

Photograph courtesy Los Angeles Public Library Photo Collection

Photograph courtesy Los Angeles Public Library Photo Collection

As of this weekend, though, Santa’s Village is newly restored and officially open (and rebranded as SkyPark at Santa’s Village). The 15-acre fantasy land is dotted with giant mushrooms and whimsical log buildings, and it features Santa’s house, a polar express train, a pedal car adventure, restaurants, and, soon, a monorail (it’s still in the process of being remodeled). Park activities include bouldering, roped climbing, panning for rock candy gemstones, and ice skating.

SkyPark at Santa’s Village will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily thru January 8 (except Christmas), and then on weekends for the rest of the year (in case you want to chill with Santa in, like, June and also do some mountain biking and fishing). Tickets are available here.

