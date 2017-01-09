Circle the date on your calendar. Circle it with cherry pie filling or coffee or whatever marking implement you have on-hand that’s offbeat, strange and yet so compelling and mysterious that you yearn to understand it. Twin Peaks returns on May 21, Showtime announced today at the TV Critics’ Association press tour. The cable net is rebooting the 1990-91 ABC cult classic, fulfilling the wishes of fans who have waited 26 years in a veritable fugue state for its return. On May 21 Showtime will air a two-hour Twin Peaks in the cable this-is-our-best-show slot of 9 PM on Sunday night, and Showtime subscribers will have immediate access to the third and fourth hours as well. David Lynch is directing all 18 hours of the show’s revival, which will stand alone, with no further seasons to follow.

Three weeks ago the network teased viewers with this trailer.

Advertisement

Cannot wait.