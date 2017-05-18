The newest play from the creative team behind Point Break Live and Terminator Too: Judgment Play gives six audience members a chance to channel Tom Cruise. Tom Gun Live: A Maverick’s Homage is set at a party in Cruise’s honor, but when the actor is late to arrive, guests from the audience are asked to step in and play some of his classic roles, including Maverick in Top Gun. The audience decides who plays Maverick, and also votes on which other Cruise characters and scenes they want to see. Tom Gun Live opened in March at The Regent in DTLA, and it has extended its run, adding two shows a month on the following Fridays: May 19, June 30, and July 28.

A post shared by Erin Haggerty (@edoghaggerty) on Apr 30, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Each performance includes sing-alongs, paper airplane battles involving the whole audience, and airborne liquids. Audience members are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Tom Cruise character.