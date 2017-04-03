The Ultimate Guide to Never, Ever, Ever Being Bored in Los Angeles

A list of our most popular lists

Maybe you’re bored. Maybe you’re visiting. Maybe you’re new to the city. Maybe you recently left an unsatisfying relationship and you’re reinventing yourself as the person you’ve always wanted to be and the ideal you feels a deep connection to the people and places that comprise this wondrous city and that means knowing where you can get good pho in Alhambra. Whatever the case, you’re here because you’re looking for things to do in L.A.

Things Every Angeleno Should Do at Least Once

These are all activities everyone should do because they’re fun, and because these shared experiences bring us together.

An Insider’s Guide to the Hidden Gems of L.A.

These are the things you don’t find in the tour books–the gems not everyone knows about.

L.A.’s Most Iconic Dishes

You should eat all of the things on this list. And feel a deep sense of shame until you have done so. These are the foods that define L.A.

Unconventional Walks You’ll Actually Want to Take

Nobody walks in L.A. is a myth. We walk a lot.

Things Every L.A. Family Should Do at Least Once

Yes, it’s not always easy to raise a family here, but one of the tradeoffs is that there are loads of activities for the kids.

The Best Burgers

People take their burgers pretty damn seriously around here.

The Best Breakfast Burritos

Same with breakfast burritos.

The Essential Hiking Trails

Hiking combines our desire for exercise, sun, social interaction, dogs, and Instagram.

Places You Can Experience Retro Los Angeles

The city is constantly reinventing itself, but some parts of it remain blessedly unchanged.

Most Instagrammed Walls

Locals stamp their creativity just about anywhere the city will let them.

The 100 Most Photogenic Spots

Often ridiculed as a fake and plastic place, the truth is this city is paradise on earth.