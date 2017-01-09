Having a proper subway means embracing the performance art that comes with it

If you happened to be at Union Station on Sunday afternoon, you might have noticed a high percentage of people who weren’t wearing pants. Perhaps you wrote it off as one of those “Only in L.A.” phenomena, like kale soft serve or CrossFit Speed Dating. But in fact, Sunday’s 9th Annual No Pants Metro Ride was an offshoot of a worldwide improv movement started by Improv Everywhere, a New York-based improv troupe who staged their first pantsless subway ride in 2002. The event, which tasks city dwellers with riding public transportation sans jeans, leggings, culottes, etc etc, began in New York and has since expanded to about 60 cities in more than 29 countries (Boston, San Francisco, London, and Berlin, among others). Angelenos turned out in droves for the breezy ride to Santa Monica—get a look at the pantsless action below.

