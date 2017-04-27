Sneak Peek: The Celebrity Images in Douglas Kirkland’s Photography Exhibition are Incredible

The world famous lensman has captured everyone from Marilyn Monroe to John Lennon
By
-

Douglas Kirkland remembers his photoshoot with Marilyn Monroe perfectly. “She said, ‘I know what we need,'” he tells me. “‘We need a bed, a white silk sheet, and Dom Perignon. And I won’t have anything on but that white silk sheet.’ That was very exciting for a young man like me.” Monroe was one of Kirkland’s earliest subjects as an up and coming photojournalist working for Look magazine and later for Life, as was Elizabeth Taylor. Now, at 82, he has captured intimate portraits of some of Hollywood’s most iconic stars, from Charlie Chaplin to Audrey Hepburn to Meryl Streep to Jack Nicholson.

A series of Kirkland’s celebrity photographs taken over his half-century career are on display in Douglas Kirkland: Life Beyond the Lens, an exhibition at Mouche Gallery in Beverly Hills that runs April 28-May 10. The lensman himself will be making appearances at the gallery on Friday, April 28 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, April 29 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, April 30 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. The images are available for acquisition through the gallery; if that’s a smidge outside of your budget, consider a copy of Kirkland’s latest photographic compendium, Freeze Frame: Second Cut, for the coffee table. Get a sneak peek at what’s in the exhibition below.

Kirkland photographing Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Jack Nicholson
Meryl Streep
John Lennon
Elizabeth Taylor
Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot
Antonio Banderas
John Travolta
Cher
Dean Martin, Judy Garland, and Frank Sinatra
Judy Garland
Charlie Chaplin and Sophia Loren
Audrey Hepburn

All photographs by Douglas Kirkland

