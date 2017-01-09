Because if you don’t practice some shred of self care, you will be sad in this life

What’s interesting about the holidays is that, despite spending ten days gorging on sugar cookies and champagne, they’re exhausting. Between holiday parties and tree trimming and orchestrating the perfect Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa/New Years Eve feast between approx. 37,846 trips to the grocery store, we’re all knackered. Which is why you deserve a spa day. Here are seven services that will set you right again:

A photo posted by DAYSPA Magazine (@dayspamagazine) on Dec 21, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

How can you not like a spa that hands you a flute of champers the minute you walk through the door? The lounge in this glimmering glass DTLA high-rise is a glam dream with soft lighting and oodles of mod white and gold. Plus many of the good-smelling scrubs and rubs are harvested from the hotel’s rooftop garden.

TRY THIS TREATMENT: The Champagne & Shimmer Body Treatment. It includes a champagne seed scrub, a hydrating massage, and a dusting of 24-karat gold powder. Yeah. You’re gonna want that.

The Spa at Terranea

Palos Verdes

A photo posted by Terranea Resort (@terranearesort) on Nov 13, 2016 at 3:21pm PST

Indulge in a massage and spend the day at this gorgeous, nature-centric resort by the sea. The 50,000-square-foot spa has some of the best amenities around, including a salon, saunas, a cafe, and a huge pool that overlooks the ocean. The last time we were there lounging on a chaise, two passing whales got close enough that we made eye contact.

TRY THIS TREATMENT: The Ocean Prelude. It includes a dry brushing, seaweed wrap, saltwater bath, and warm laminaria oil massage.

Trilogy Spa

Manhattan Beach

A photo posted by Trilogy Spa (@trilogyspa) on Oct 19, 2015 at 5:28pm PDT

We love this sweet spa located in the courtyard of the utterly charming Metlox Plaza (which gives plenty of nods to its former life as a pottery factory—the kiln fireplace is the best). Put on your robe and relax on the rooftop daybeds between treatments in this multi-level joint. They often run deals and even offer memberships. And parking in the Plaza is a dream. (Life hack: Go lower in the parking garage for more time on your meter.)

TRY THIS TREATMENT: The Aromatherapy Body Massage. Because plant essential oils make everything better.

DTOX Day Spa

Atwater Village

A photo posted by Irene (@irene0373) on Dec 22, 2014 at 6:15pm PST



DTOX is another boutique option located on busy Los Feliz Blvd. As soon as you step past the lobby, you enter a tranquil waiting area presided over by waterfalls and some serene deities. The award-winning spa opts for natural products and services.

TRY THIS TREATMENT: A Custom Facial. The therapists know their business, and their business is your face.

The Spa at Pelican Hill Resort

Newport Beach

A photo posted by nikkipie3 (@nikkipie3) on Jan 11, 2015 at 9:47pm PST

Ok, so this is in OC, but it’s only about an hour’s drive away, and it’s totally worth it. Set high off the Pacific, Pelican Hill is acres and acres of quiet lushness overlooking the ocean. The amenities are top drawer (we could live in their ginormous bubbling whirlpool), and you may never want to leave the waiting area with its cozy blankets, teas, and spa snacks.

TRY THIS TREATMENT: The Terra Stone Massage. Why? It’s 80 minutes. 80.

A photo posted by Chandra Scofield L.Ac., MTOM (@chandrawellness) on Oct 23, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT

Nothing will beat the holiday aches out of you like the masseuses at this ladies-only spa in Koreatown. Welcome to a world that includes a Himalayan salt sauna, a large heated jade floor where you can nap, and a Mugwort tea bath. The spa café serves tasty Korean dishes like bibimbap and seaweed soup. It is a busy place—visiting on weekdays or evenings is recommended. BYO flip flops.

TRY THIS TREATMENT: The Pure Bliss Treatment. First you’ll enjoy their signature Akasura Body Scrub followed by a deep tissue massage, then an essential oil scalp massage, and finally a facial massage with chamomile mask. Oh, and they wash and condition your hair.

Spa Montage Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills

A photo posted by One World Travel Company (@oneworldtravelco) on Aug 21, 2016 at 10:11am PDT

If you can make it past the large gift shop (it’s a good one), you’ll enter a luxe space designed for lingering. There’s a co-ed mineral pool in the atrium along with Turkish steam rooms and redwood saunas in both the men’s and women’s locker rooms. The fireplace in the lounge is a nice touch.

TRY THIS TREATMENT: The Beverly Body Rescue. Deep pressure. Detoxifying oils. Check. Check.

