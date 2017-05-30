Schiff isn’t easily distracted (he didn’t check his phone once during the interview), and throughout his career he has taken setbacks and even downright defeat in stride. After all, this is a man who relieves stress by competing in triathlons. Schiff scored his highest-parole conviction as a federal prosecutor—a case involving an FBI agent trading secrets for sex to a Soviet operative named Svetlana—after two previous trials and an appeal had failed to make a conviction stick. He lost two races for the state legislature before winning a state senate seat in 1996. Home is now Washington, D.C., but we caught up with him during one of his biweekly trips back to his district.

In L.A. there’s a tendency to regard the part of the country that went overwhelmingly for Trump as if it were another planet. You sit across the aisle from people who represent these areas. What’s it like to work with folks who view the world through such a different lens?

I can understand my colleagues who feel very differently on issues, whether it’s guns or health care. I can accept different conclusions, but I can’t accept people who operate on a fundamentally different set of facts. For our investigation [into allegations of Russian meddling in the election], the goal is not to presume any conclusion but to do our oversight and follow the facts wherever they lead.

Are facts enough? I mean, we have people marching for science, as if that were suddenly a controversial issue or something.

I try to emphasize in the Russia investigation why people should care about it. The key point is that the intelligence community has concluded that the Russians are going to do it again. I think they’re doing it right now in Europe. There’s no way to perfect our cyber defenses. The Russians are too capable; it’s probably the most asymmetrical of all battlefields because on defense you have to protect everything, and on offense you need to just find one vulnerability. The only way we can protect ourselves is if we inoculate ourselves—if we have a well-informed public that understands what we do and how we do it and we form a consensus on what our response should be. Both parties ought to reject foreign interference in our elections no matter who it helps or who it hurts. That’s the best defense, and we can’t get there without a real captain.

California, or at least the coast, is starting to feel like a cocoon. Are we drifting farther away from the rest of the nation?

One of the things I keep coming back to is, when you look at the map from 30,000 feet and you see this red area in the middle and the blue areas on the coast, you’re tempted to think that the West Coast should secede or the East Coast should secede. But when you look within that map, there are a lot of other common denominators. For example, communities that were growing supported Hillary, and communities that were shrinking supported Trump. The challenge for my party is to fashion an agenda that resonates as well in the communities that are shrinking as it does in the communities that are growing. It may not be these coal jobs, but that doesn’t mean we can’t bring new and better jobs. I think our party spends too much time talking about messages when our more important challenge is, What is the agenda that we can offer to all 50 states?