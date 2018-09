Photographer Joe Pugliese regards the long-running game show The Price Is Right, shot at CBS Television City, as one of L.A.’s most durable icons. “The more excited you can be as an audience member, the more outrageous your reactions and wacky your attire, the more likely you are to hear the legendary command to ‘Come on Down!’” Pugliese’s TPIR photos appeared in the May 2017 issue of Los Angeles.

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

Photo by Joe Pugliese

RELATED: That Time Aaron Paul Was on The Price Is Right