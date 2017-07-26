On Saturday, July 29th Pinup Girl Boutique is celebrating its fifth anniversary by hosting a Pinup Prom at its Burbank store at 3606 W. Magnolia Boulevard. Want something special to wear? Shop early. The store, which sells vintage-inspired clothing and accessories, will be closed Saturday so it can turn the sales floor into a dance floor.

The Pinup Prom is now in its fourth year. Doris Mayday, Pinup Girl’s creative director, explains how it all got started: “A lot of people who work for Pinup Girl Clothing were kind of misfits growing up, and we just happened to work for this company that is an incredible powerhouse, that’s all about empowerment and sexy women. A lot of us never went to prom, so we’re like ‘We’re going to have our own prom!’ and then it took off from there.”

This year’s event will include live rockabilly music from Amber Foxx, with special guest Deke Dickerson on guitar. Prom-goers can pose for complimentary digital photos in the Paper Moon Vintage photo booth, visit the refreshments table for punch (spiked, of course) and snacks, and score a discount coupon for 20 percent off their next visit to the store.

Hoping to be crowned prom queen? Hang on to your free raffle ticket, because that’s how she’s chosen. Mayday says, “You don’t have to be the most popular girl to be prom queen. It could be anybody.” The winner and runners-up also get gift bags with prizes from local businesses—including Pinup Girl, of course.

The Pinup Prom is a free event, and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. All ages are welcome.

RELATED: Where to Buy Vintage Outfits in L.A.