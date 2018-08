That shined on city hall to honor Adam West

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck shined the bat-signal on city hall last night to honor the first Batman, the late Adam West, offering the assembled a glimpse of city hall they’d never seen before and may never see again.

A post shared by •Maddie🇬🇧•マディ (@smaddielope) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

A post shared by batmanofsanantonio (@batmanofsanantonio) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

A post shared by Film & Pixels (@filmandpixels) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:50am PDT

A post shared by Jesus Reyes (@jesus.reyes86) on Jun 15, 2017 at 11:00pm PDT

A post shared by Los Angeles Philharmonic (@laphil) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

A post shared by Mauricio Moreno (@elm_eom) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

A post shared by California Dreams (@pnw_cali_dreams) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

A post shared by Adam Pantozzi (@johnny_pants) on Jun 16, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

A post shared by Chris Fabregas (@chrisfabregas) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

A post shared by Kevin Greene (@thekevingreene) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

A post shared by Polaris Castillo (@missingcosmonaut) on Jun 16, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

A post shared by Geeks Are Wired Podcast (@geeksarewired) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

A post shared by Charlie & Junior (@funkopopaholic) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT