How big was the mega-landslide in Big Sur? Caltrans estimates one-third of a mile of Highway 1 is now buried beneath 35-40 feet of rock and dirt. Think about that for a moment. That’s four stories of rock and dirt covering an area almost six football fields long. It may take crews a year to clear the area and make the freeway, which offers some of the most beautiful driving views in the state, operational again. No injuries were reported. The highway was closed when the slide occured because crews were clearing another section of roadway.
Another major slide this weekend on #Hwy1 #BigSur at Mud Creek (PM 9). Road remains closed but partial coastal access via Naci-Fergusson Rd. pic.twitter.com/rlDxP4oNxL
— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) May 22, 2017
#BigSur landslide pic – shared by friends at @USGS. 😮 #landslide pic.twitter.com/L78Zu8Pg8a via @ccmasteller #landslide #California #geology
— Kathryn Brusco (@KathrynBruscoBk) May 24, 2017
