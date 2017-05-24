ICYMI: A section of mountainside slid over the 1 and into the Pacific Ocean, altering the coastline

How big was the mega-landslide in Big Sur? Caltrans estimates one-third of a mile of Highway 1 is now buried beneath 35-40 feet of rock and dirt. Think about that for a moment. That’s four stories of rock and dirt covering an area almost six football fields long. It may take crews a year to clear the area and make the freeway, which offers some of the most beautiful driving views in the state, operational again. No injuries were reported. The highway was closed when the slide occured because crews were clearing another section of roadway.

