Finding a parking spot is a common challenge in Los Angeles, even inside the Petersen Automotive Museum. “Even after the renovation, when we opened up the third floor as a display space, we only have room for 135 cars on display in the museum,” executive director Terry L. Karges said. The rest of the cars in their collection are stored in a secure underground vault.

Tours of the vault are offered a few times a day for $20 on top of a regular museum ticket, but this Friday from 6-10 p.m., the Petersen is hosting its first-ever Museum After Hours. While the main galleries will not be open, tickets will get you a guided tour of the vault at either 6:30 or 7:30. The event, in the museum’s first floor lobby, also includes guest DJ Sam Kofa and complimentary tequila cocktails.

This month’s vault tour focuses on Italian automobile design and innovation.

Among the 125 cars parked in the facility: A 1952 Hudson Wasp originally owned by actor Steve McQueen, a 24-karat gold-plated DeLorean, President Eisenhower’s Chrysler Imperial, Saddam Hussein’s Mercedes Pullman, and a large collection of rarities, including the 1964 Porsche 901, and the 1952 Ferrari 212/225 Barchetta.

The Petersen is located at 6060 Wilshire Boulevard. Tickets to Friday’s after hours event are $40 and don’t include parking, which is $12 in the museum garage.

