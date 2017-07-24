If you’ve driven past 8818 Melrose in the past week or so, you might’ve wondered, “Has that pawn shop always been there?” The yellow exterior looks freshly-painted, but three of the letters that spell out “Silver & Gold” look like they’ve fallen off and been replaced. Those three mismatched letters—E, R, and D—are a hint at what you’ll really find inside.

The store is a pop-up shop for the punk-inspired luxury clothing line Enfants Riches Deprimes. The name is French for “depressed rich kids,” and the brand’s customers include Kanye West and Sofia Richie.

As for the store’s external disguise, ERD founder Henry Levy told the Hollywood Reporter, “I wanted the outside to be like this disgusting yellow pawn shop, which I think is also an ode to Los Angeles and this whole concept of kids taking their mom’s Rolex to sell for heroin or something.”

Enfants Riches Deprimes gave the Maxfield Gallery a temporary make-under to display items from the line of limited-edition clothing and accessories, including eyewear by ERD X Thierry Lasry ($950-$1250) and ERD Vans ($660). The pop-up is open through July 30.

