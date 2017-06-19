This weekend 600 artists got down on their hands and knees and used colored chalk to transform the sidewalks of Paseo Colorado into a temporary art gallery. The Pasadena Chalk Festival, a free community event produced by Paseo Colorado and the Light Bringer Project, is now in its 25th year. The festival attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Pasadena, many of whom share photos of their favorite murals on Instagram. The following pics capture some of the best street art from the event, in various stages of progress:
