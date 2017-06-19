This weekend 600 artists got down on their hands and knees and used colored chalk to transform the sidewalks of Paseo Colorado into a temporary art gallery. The Pasadena Chalk Festival, a free community event produced by Paseo Colorado and the Light Bringer Project, is now in its 25th year. The festival attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Pasadena, many of whom share photos of their favorite murals on Instagram. The following pics capture some of the best street art from the event, in various stages of progress:

A post shared by Artist (@kathleensanders) on Jun 17, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

A post shared by Curt von Badinski (@curtvb) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

A post shared by Sebastián Ferrada (@borderlandspapi) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

A post shared by Sara Blondie Samet (@bottleblondey) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

A post shared by Salsa Kapoosta (@salsakapoosta) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

A post shared by Bex 🌸🌈🌀 (@bexy625) on Jun 18, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

A post shared by Sam I Am (@smuhlmeyer) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

A post shared by Vivi Nguyen 🐙 (@vivifishcake) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

A post shared by Robina Lopez (@ms_bina1) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

A post shared by •Maddie🇬🇧•マディ (@smaddielope) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

A post shared by Cristy (@cristy8941) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

A post shared by 🇺🇸Tony Nuñez✍☔🎯🏈🎨🎬⚽🔭🎡🚣🔬🗼⚾📚🏅🏀🏟🙏 (@tonynunez_) on Jun 18, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

A post shared by Samantha Ann (@samanthann7) on Jun 18, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

A post shared by Narine Michelle Gharibian (@narinegharibian) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

A post shared by Shaina Joel (@shaina_joel) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

RELATED: Best Art Walks